Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,644 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 772,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 85,874 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 41,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 96,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ISD opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

