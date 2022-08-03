Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 438 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $79,334,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 90,564 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.77 million, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.02. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 34.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, EVP Jon W. Clark purchased 1,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

