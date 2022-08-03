Hilton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

