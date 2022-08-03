Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TDY opened at $391.49 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

