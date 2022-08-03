Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.43. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $105.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.43 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.