Hilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 846.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.72. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $208.48.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Concentrix news, CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andre S. Valentine bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,295.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $69,105,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
