Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 143,749 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 143,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.0 %

CL opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

