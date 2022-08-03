Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,104 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.70. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

