Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,797 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ares Management by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,998,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management Announces Dividend

ARES stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,668,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

