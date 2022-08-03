Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $86,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,739.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.97. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $773.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

