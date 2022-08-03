Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

