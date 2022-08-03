Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

