Hilton Capital Management LLC Trims Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,799 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $14,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

