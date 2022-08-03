Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.42

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.42 and traded as low as $20.30. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 2,862 shares.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.