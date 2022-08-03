Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Cut by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $189.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

