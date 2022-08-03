Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $45,155.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00616851 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035555 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

