Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Issues Earnings Results

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

HRZN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 292,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Technology Finance

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $50,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,464 shares of company stock valued at $319,271 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.