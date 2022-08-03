Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.23. 5,317,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,307. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

