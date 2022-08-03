HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given New GBX 780 Price Target at Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 720 ($8.82) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.74) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 624 ($7.65) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in HSBC by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in HSBC by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 29,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

