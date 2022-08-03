Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 151,294 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.85.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIII. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $26,244,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 8,177.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,392,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,885 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,123,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,545 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 168.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,163,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 49.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 791,947 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

