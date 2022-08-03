Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,789 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.