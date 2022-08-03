Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Huntsman Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.28. 36,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.
HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
