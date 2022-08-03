Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntsman Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.28. 36,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 6.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Huntsman by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Huntsman by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

