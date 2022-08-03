Huobi BTC (HBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $233,922.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $22,873.89 or 1.00039908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $891.41 million and $233,922.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00629578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018060 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035277 BTC.
About Huobi BTC
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.
Huobi BTC Coin Trading
