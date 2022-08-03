Huobi BTC (HBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $233,922.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $22,873.89 or 1.00039908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $891.41 million and $233,922.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00629578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035277 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

