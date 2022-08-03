HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Up 25.1% in July

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 417.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 515,158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth about $12,438,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after acquiring an additional 161,161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,923,000 after acquiring an additional 128,422 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 7,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,320. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

