HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Up 25.1% in July

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 417.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 515,158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth about $12,438,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after acquiring an additional 161,161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,923,000 after acquiring an additional 128,422 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
HUTCHMED Trading Up 3.8 %
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
