Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,469,800 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 4,000,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,519.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRNNF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Hydro One Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $28.29.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

