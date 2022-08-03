Hyduke Energy Services (TSE:HYD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Hyduke Energy Services Inc (TSE:HYD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as high as C$0.02. Hyduke Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 59,000 shares trading hands.

Hyduke Energy Services Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699,040.00 and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Hyduke Energy Services Company Profile

Hyduke Energy Services Inc, an integrated oilfield services company, manufactures, distributes, and repairs oilfield equipment and supplies in Canada and internationally. The company's Manufacturing and Fabrication segment engages in the design, manufacture, refurbishment, and repair of land-based drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, drilling support equipment, workover support equipment, and storage tanks, as well as custom steel fabrication activities.

