iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 538.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 473,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 399,386 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 113.8% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 139,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDN opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $25.35.

