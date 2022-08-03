Iconic Token Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $172.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00617761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035820 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

