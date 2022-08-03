Iconic Token Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $172.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00617761 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017832 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035820 BTC.
Iconic Token Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
