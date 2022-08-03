Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Down 17.8% in July

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 101,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Ideal Power stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ideal Power by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ideal Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

