Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.67

Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $12.00. Ideal Power shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 13,092 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPWR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Ideal Power Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ideal Power during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ideal Power during the first quarter worth $719,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

