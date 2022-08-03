IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,604 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $250.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.52.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

