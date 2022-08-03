IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 9,890 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

PSX opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.