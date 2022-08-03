IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,376.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $3,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,376.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

