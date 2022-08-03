IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

EBAY opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

