IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,541,000 after purchasing an additional 213,950 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $285.59 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.03 and its 200-day moving average is $277.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

