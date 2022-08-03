IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.96 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day moving average of $222.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.