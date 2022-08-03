IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 157.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,112 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ameren by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after buying an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

