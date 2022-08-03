IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DLR opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average is $137.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.