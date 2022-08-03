IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 6,093 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,593,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

