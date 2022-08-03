IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 8,937 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.72. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.