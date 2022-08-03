IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,207 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after buying an additional 2,681,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2,375.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 759,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after purchasing an additional 728,728 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.