IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

