IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $16.43

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $17.36. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 2,636 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 10.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $774.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $373,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

