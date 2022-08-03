IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $16.43

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $17.36. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 2,636 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 10.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $774.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 684.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 413.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

