IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 706,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,506.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGDF remained flat at $7.79 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. IGO has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

