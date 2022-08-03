Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW stock opened at $204.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.