Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.32 billion-$15.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.80 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.46. 52,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

