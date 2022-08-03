Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Illumina worth $63,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Illumina by 554.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 27.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

Illumina Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $219.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.05. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.