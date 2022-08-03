ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 11% Higher

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.14. 17,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,223,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 374,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 383,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 199,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 367.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 56.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,476 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

