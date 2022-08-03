Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.18. Immunovant shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,116 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Immunovant Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $508.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Immunovant by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 23.8% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

